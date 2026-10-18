LOY: Downplaying Canada's role in the War of 1812 isn't 'owning the libs' — it's wilful historical ignorance

A recent social media post from Prime Minister Mark Carney celebrating the Battle of Queenston Heights has faced blowback, but not from the side of the aisle that you'd expect.The post consisted of an image of a figurine depicting Major-General Sir Isaac Brock, the "Hero of Upper Canada," with the caption "On this day in 1812," paying homage to the battle that occurred 214 years ago..A post like this five years ago would've likely drawn outrage and scorn from members of Carney's own Liberal Party, who, under the leadership of Justin Trudeau, made a herculean effort to denigrate Canada's history under the auspices of social justice and 'de-colonization.'However, the backlash this post drew was not from inside Carney's own ranks but from members of this country's so-called "conservative commentators."The most shocking reply, and the one this column will focus on, came from National Post's senior editor and columnist Terry Newman, who wrote, "Canada was not an independent country in 1812. Therefore, Major-General Brock was acting in service of the British Crown, not Canadian sovereignty.".A comment like this from a senior figure at what is, in all respects, Canada's leading conservative media outlet highlights just how partisan-blind some on Canada's right have become since the rise of Trump and Carney to their respective offices..It is also a striking example of the wilful historical ignorance that many politically motivated commentators employ on both sides of the aisle.She is not factually incorrect that Canada was not independent during the War of 1812, but that means nothing with respect to the impact that the successful defence of Upper and Lower Canada has had on the continuation of Canadian independence on the North American continent.Suggesting that this victory shouldn't be celebrated because Canada was not independent at the time is inherently disingenuous.Should the Germans not celebrate the Prussian victory at the Battle of Rossbach, or should the Americans not celebrate the victory at the Siege of Louisbourg simply because it happened pre-1776?What should be seen as a massive cultural victory for conservatives is now being targeted simply because the man who posted it is standing on the opposite side of the House.Those on the left and in the Liberal Party itself lost their minds when, in 2012, Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper similarly praised the victory of British forces and the Canadian militia over the American invaders on the two-hundredth anniversary of the Battle of Queenston Heights..Conservatives should be patting themselves on the back because their pressure has led to a Liberal PM who is, at least outwardly, willing to celebrate Canadian history rather than denigrate it.This response highlights the bizarre shift in the Canadian political landscape that has occurred since the beginning of Donald Trump's second term, with those engaging in self-hating, boo-Canada flagellation now mainly concentrated on the right rather than the left.These same people see a trade deal with the United States as the only thing that matters and believe that ensuring the national GDP continues to rise should be the sole operating function of the federal government.It isn't just Newman who is guilty of this, nor is she even close to the most egregious commentator engaging in this kind of behaviour, but the eagerness to join in with the Americans in beating up on Canada highlights a sickness that has permeated the Canadian right since Trump's “fifty-first state" comments began.The Canadian conservative movement was founded on the idea that Canada should exist not only as a separate entity independent of the United States but also in opposition to the individualistic republicanism that was the basis for the initial tax revolt that led to American independence.A sitting Liberal prime minister posting an image glorifying Canada's military history marks a massive shift that conservatives should take credit for..Just because it may offend our ever-sensitive southern neighbour doesn't mean we shouldn't be allowed to boast about the numerous times we have repelled an American invasion into our territory.In addition, Newman's statement that Brock was acting in the service "of the British Crown, not Canadian sovereignty" is also an insane false distinction, given the fact that the entire point of the War of 1812 was to preserve Canada as an extension of the Crown, in direct opposition to American expansionism.About half of the "British" forces at the Battle of Queenston Heights were made up of Canadian militia, with the rest of the force comprising indigenous allies and British regulars. To suggest that those Canadian militiamen fighting against the Americans weren't fighting to preserve the "British Crown" in Canada is laughable.The importance of domestic Canadian willingness to fight in this battle, to preserve British control over Upper and Lower Canada, has been immortalized in Major-General Brock's final words: "Push on, brave York volunteers!"Despite Newman's implication, Canada was not held by the British Empire against her will; the Canada that exists today exists because brave men and women have fought, on numerous occasions, to repel American incursions to preserve our way of life, way of government, and independence on the North American continent.These snarky "own the libs" comments will only further entrench the Liberal Party as the party that is perceived by Canadians, whether rightly or wrongly, as the only major party willing to forcefully stand up to the Americans in the ongoing trade war.The longer Canadian conservatives continue to think that kowtowing to the sensitivities of Republicans south of the border will make them more electable, the longer they will allow the Liberals to maintain their undeserved position as the party perceived by Canadians as the most willing to stand up for national sovereignty.