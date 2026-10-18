Opinion

LOY: Downplaying Canada's role in the War of 1812 isn't 'owning the libs' — it's wilful historical ignorance

As the Canadian conservative movement struggles to find its feet in this new Trump-crazed world, attacking the PM for loyalist-posting is not a good way to go about it.
A statue of Major-General Sir Issac Brock that Prime Minister Mark Carney keeps on his desk.
A statue of Major-General Sir Issac Brock that Prime Minister Mark Carney keeps on his desk.Image courtesy of MarkJCarney on X/Twitter
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The National Post
Opinion
Toryism
Canadian History
Opinion Column
War Of 1812
Terry Newman
Canadian Conservatives
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Battle of Queenston Heights
Canadian loyalism
Canadian military history
Honouring Canadian History
Major-General Sir Issac Brock
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