Opinion

LOY: Hey Ryan Reynolds, how about some money for Canadian soccer?

As the world cheers the on and off field success of Wrexham A.F.C., Vancouver's golden boy remains suspiciously silent about the potential relocation of his hometown team.
Ryan Reynolds alongside Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim receiving the Freedom of the City in 2025
Ryan Reynolds alongside Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim receiving the Freedom of the City in 2025@kensimcity on Instagram
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