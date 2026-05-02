Opinion

LOY: The Falklands War; a retrospective on a reigniting conflict

A look back at the 1982 Falklands War and the current implications as tensions heat up in the South Atlantic
A British solider 'yomping' towards Stanley during the 1982 Falklands War
A British solider 'yomping' towards Stanley during the 1982 Falklands WarImperial War Museum
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British Government
Argentina
Argentina President Javier Milei
Kier Starmer
Falkland Islands
Falklands War
British Overseas Territory
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