Opinion

LOY: The slow death of British culture has a new face and it's ‘nature’ on a £5 note — not Winston Churchill

When a country starts replacing its greatest historical icons with scenery, it's not celebrating nature — it's burying history.
UK £5 banknote featuring Sir Winston Churchill
UK £5 banknote featuring Sir Winston ChurchillBank of England
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Uk
Bank Of England
Opinion
Opinion Column
Sir Winston Churchill
British banknotes
British culture

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