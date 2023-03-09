Hospital patient
Courtesy Olga Kononenko on Unsplash

In Canada, the government essentially operates a monopoly on the healthcare services you can access.

With the exception of Quebec, Canadians are not allowed to pay for medically necessary health services or buy private health insurance to cover them. The state expects everyone to depend on it for care. What could go wrong?

Jerry Dunham

Jerry Dunham

Recommended for you

(1) comment

DonSharpe
DonSharpe

I was on Cory Morgan's show yesterday talking about this exact problem. No transparency, no accountability. Your article is bang on, the numbers are shocking and this needs to change immediately.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.