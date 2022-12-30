Rough country

Building pipelines across western Canada's rugged mountains is a supreme technical challenge.

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

It has been a year of frantic construction in the Canadian pipeline business.

The $7.4 billion Trans Mountain Pipeline is scheduled to start deliveries in late 2023 after blowing out its budget to an estimated $21.4 billion. No doubt the board meeting at which that information was shared was an interesting one. Inclement weather and a pandemic played a part in the cost overrun and no doubt the regulator had something to do with it as well. Regulators make good scapegoats when you have lollipaloozas like this one.

