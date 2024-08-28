LYTLE: Alberta's engineers getting the Jordan Peterson treatment?

Jordan Peterson, by edict of the society which controls his profession, must take “classes” in appropriate social media etiquette. That seems a bit distant from psychology and I can hardly wait. He promises to videotape his classes, and this will be as entertaining as watching Ezra Levant field strip the Human Rights Commissioner he appeared before in 2006.An engineering friend of mine in British Columbia recently decided to give up his professional status because he was sick of the woke courses the association was making him take. “Pronouns and the Professional Engineer,” was not his cup of tea. I recently met a lawyer in Calgary who is taking his professional association to court for similar reasons — he refuses to take the courses indoctrinating him into the principles of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. What makes his case interesting is that he "participated" in China’s Cultural Revolution and the course is a bit of “déjà vu all over again”.Because I have nothing better to do with my time, I recently read the minutes of the April 26, 2024, 103rd Annual General Meeting of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta. On motion 24-03, it was resolved that the Council will consider the need for members of the association to improve their knowledge and skills in climate risk management. I couldn’t find the subsequent council minutes to determine what became of the resolution. I assume that a committee was struck.Maybe this resolution is a good idea. I am a mining engineer and during my career we avoided climate and went underground when the weather became inclement. But is it true that my brothers and sisters in the mechanical, civil and other engineering practices don’t know how to design for high winds, heavy rains, rising floods, shining suns and romantic moons. I suppose I should drop the romantic moons. We are talking about engineers after all. But I am pretty sure they are well versed in designing for the other issues because it is weather we are talking about and engineers design for the expected worst case. Climate, being the averaged aggregate of the weather, is mentioned in the sales brochures but not in the design basis documents.Why would 63 percent of Association members present at the meeting decide that their knowledge of basic engineering design basis parameters is shaky? What is going on? What sort of “knowledge enhancement” are we talking about? Could it be more about the religion of climate change as opposed to the science of weather? If so, then whatever happened to separating church from state? Does the Association now arrogate to itself the right to determine the “correct” philosophical and perhaps metaphysical thoughts and language of its members?The mover of the motion thinks this is all necessary because “mandatory reporting of climate risk evaluation and mitigation efforts is imminent.” But isn’t the design basis memorandum the evaluation and the engineering design the mitigation? If it needs to be reported then how about,“It will rain a lot and I’m pretty sure the roof won’t leak.”Do we need a course or two to maintain our authority in making that statement?I spent three years of my career signing myself into work as “Mickey Mouse” so have a proclivity for sarcastic jabs at stupidity (obviously no one was looking at the sign-in sheets) and in the absence of more data, I judge this motion and its approval to be stupid and completely unnecessary. I could be wrong in which case I am the one who is stupid. It wouldn’t be the first time.The reason I bring this up is that our Premier has earned my plaudits one more time for her concern about the legislation that gives limited authority to the professional regulators such as the Law Society, the professional engineers and geoscientists association and the medical societies. She is concerned about mission creep. Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? Who polices the police?I agree with her and if she wants help, I have some free time.