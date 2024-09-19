Children are among the millions of illegal immigrants who have invaded the US over its southern border. Once in the U.S, what happens to them? Who knows? Not the US government, apparently.
Opinion

LYTLE: America's most vulnerable children

Has the system really lost track of 290,000 illegal immigrant children? It seems so.
