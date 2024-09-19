LYTLE: America's most vulnerable children

When I repatriated to Canada after working in South America, I was invited to help chaperone a group of teens going to Baja Mexico to help build small houses. Two of my kids were going on the trip which gave me skin in the game, and the other parents felt that my Spanish skills might come in handy if the Mexican police became involved at any point. When we had finished our project, we made our way back to Los Angeles to work for a week with local Christian agencies.We made a presentation at a church in a former hospital in southwest LA and when our program was over, the woman in charge announced that the children would be dismissed to the basketball court. Under no circumstances were they to leave the court or stand near the gates to the court until their parents arrived. Later I asked her about the instructions to stay away from the gates. She told me that the neighbourhood had Satanists and children in the area had gone missing. “But why would Satanists grab little kids?” I asked. She fixed me with a look that expressed surprise at my naivete and said, slowly, "They sacrifice the kids."I am a doubter on this one. But when I discussed this conversation with people who worked on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip, they offered no reassurance: "You have no idea of the evil in this city. It is a lot worse than a few Satanists…”However, let's say that the idea of satanists sacrificing children is all another urban myth, like the so-called satanic panic of the 1980s. Certainly, it's hard to imagine.But that does not mean all is well, in Los Angeles or anywhere else in America. The ironically named US Department of Homeland Security recently announced that it does not know the whereabouts of 291,000 unaccompanied minors, illegally brought into the country. So where are the children? Are they all registered with local authorities and adopted into comfortable, caring middle-class homes in peaceful suburbs?Or, are some of them in sex slavery? Are they in labour camps?Do they have all their organs? Where are they?And, what could possibly cause the organizers of the recent Democrat National Convention to think that a mobile abortuary would be an attractive look for someone wanting to be president of the United States? I won’t opine on the US presidential election itself or argue the pros and cons of abortion. But the simple fact is that some babies who were alive when their mothers bore them off to the DNC convention were dead when their mothers returned home. Celebrating that fact is twisted.While managing a solar company with operations in Peru, I asserted that we would never get involved in bringing the internet to remote communities unless all pornography could be eliminated from the internet feed.To my surprise, I was told that it is easy for internet service providers to eliminate pornography. If that is so, and with so much pain caused to the girls forced to produce it, and to the boys addicted to watching it and to the families which breakup because of it…then why don’t they eliminate it?When I was a teenager, a neighbour was convicted of abusing his stepdaughter and given a long prison sentence. The presence of a predator on our street didn’t cause my parents to lock me at home. In those days pedophiles were locked up so that children could roam free.It is well established that sex is genetically and biologically determined prior to birth by a fixed chromosonal makeup which is not “fluid”. Regardless of how they might feel, boys and girls cannot become what they are not. Self-identifying people are confused people. This does not diminish the emotional and spiritual pain of their confusion but reinforcing the confusion is not therapeutic to any but the medical facilities which make money off irreversible surgical “castrations” of children. What does all this mean… I think it is long past time that our culture ends its attack on children. In my mind, the greatest ethical statement of all time is, "So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them."That is, God made the children that were burned for Molech. God made the children who are sacrificed to Satan. God made the children victimized by pornography. God made the children who have gone missing in the United States. God made the children who didn’t go home from the DNC convention. God made the kids who have been groomed to be confused about their sexuality.God will prescribe the harshest of judgements on those who damage children. He knows something about the effect of millstone necklaces in aqueous environments.In a sincere, heartfelt speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated that he decided to enter the US presidential race to protect America’s children. With Kennedy’s recent decision to align himself with the Trump presidential campaign, perhaps a bright light will finally be shone on the many ways in which children are cruelly exploited in our western culture. It will be a start.I am pleased that our provincial government is requiring parents to opt-in to sex education programs rather than having to opt-out of them. I am also looking forward to our premier’s proposed legislation to regulate chemical and surgical gender change procedures for children.I hope that the proposed Alberta Bill of Rights will return to parents the exclusive sovereignty over their children except in rare and agreed upon situations. It is time to stop the ability of ideologues to end run parents without parents’ knowledge.As we did last year, my wife and I plan to attend Calgary’s multi-ethnic, One Million March for Children on September 20, 2024. Perhaps our participation is just a pebble thrown into the ocean, but at least it gets a pebble out of children’s shoes. I hope many others will consider participating. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. 