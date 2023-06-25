Jonathan Wilkinson

 Courtesy Janet French, CBC

I am not a fan of singer-songwriter Tom Waits, only because I am musically “challenged.” But he has some great sayings, one of which came to mind as I glumly read the second paragraph of the preamble to Bill C-50, also known as the Sustainable Jobs Act.

"Most people don't care if you're telling them the truth or if you’re telling them a lie, as long as they’re entertained by it."

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Well stated. Leaders such as Danielle Smith need to stop playing the game by acknowledging there is any climate crisis or concern. The phrase “net zero” should never be uttered. For the play the game whatsoever is to acknowledge the game. All of this is a made up scam to push us toward communism. And we all better wake up quick.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

