De-icing wind turbine 2

Wind's great when it works. When it doesn't you need baseload power, as writer Murray Lytle points out in applauding Premier Smith's resistance to federal attempts to force the province to a net-zero grid by 2035.

 Wiki Commons

Mine has been a wonderful summer with endless days of warm sunshine, reminiscent of my childhood growing up in a resource town in southeast BC.

Yes, there were the fires and the smoke. I don’t know how many of the fires were set by arsonists or lightning. What I do know is the smoke was not less annoying for the provenance of the flames. By some strange karma, the smoke tended to stay away from where I was, and I appreciated the consideration.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.