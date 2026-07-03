Opinion

LYTLE: Bailed-out billionaires and communist ties — why Ottawa’s housing scam proves Alberta needs independence

From Trudeau to Carney, Alberta continues to be fleeced by low-quality leaders. This October, it’s time to vote for the independence referendum.
David Eby and Mark Carney in Victoria, BC
David Eby and Mark Carney in Victoria, BCScreenshot: YouTube
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David Eby
National Energy Program
Condos
Mark Carney
Bailout
Opinion
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