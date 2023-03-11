Electronic balloting
Murray Lytle

We were coming out of the COVID lockdowns when I voted in the last municipal election.

Like everything else, COVID had an impact on how the election was conducted. There were fewer voting stations and I was surprised to find that my ballot did not go into a box, but rather was fed into a machine and then placed into a ballot box. I was not given a receipt for my ballot to confirm the machine had read it correctly and appropriately counted my vote.

(4) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

A manual count should be very close to machine count...if in fact the machine is functioning as expected. Simple. Not many vote...we are not talking overwhelming numbers in each station

John1963
John1963

my memory is different than reported. I remember having a printout of my ballot, that I did put into a separate box with scrutineers. I live near the University in Terry Wong's riding. Question, was the election different in different parts of the city?

What was other people's experience?

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

We know these machines are a fraud and that Calgary Municipal elections have been a total fraud for at least the last decade. Elections that do not have scrutinized, hand counted ballets are not legitimate. The Canadian government is an illegitimate regime and our "democracy" is a fraud!

JGL
JGL

Of course elections are rigged. How else could these psychopaths get into power. Now how do we get them out?

Because WEF corrupt puppets installed in governments around the world are not there for the people, the electronic (Dominion) tabulators they control elections with must be banned.

