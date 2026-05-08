Opinion

LYTLE: Developers should pay homeowners for destroying neighbourhoods

As Calgary pushes higher-density projects into established communities, Bill 28 could force developers to compensate residents for lost property value and shattered community character.
New multi-family development under construction
New multi-family development under constructionWS File
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Calgary
Housing
Opinion
Bill 28
Opinion Column
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news