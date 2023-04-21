Artificial intelligence
The newsmagazine show “60 Minutes” recently had a series of whizbang interviews with Google and Microsoft executives, examining the pros and cons of artificial intelligence. The conversation was largely philosophical because there is not enough experience with the technology to understand where it might go. The utility of soccer-playing robotic dogs notwithstanding, it was a fascinating hour of television.

What struck me most about the discussion was the Monty Pythonesque resort to Orwellian language when trying to understand the penchant for the program to lie in its responses.

kmb
kmb

Thousands of Google employees tried to warn the company that its AI chatbot, Bard, is not just a “pathological liar,” but potentially a murderer, offering advice that could lead to death, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Ethics specialists were told to step down as the company rushed Bard to the market, the sources told Bloomberg. Meredith Whittaker, a former manager at the company, said, “AI ethics has taken a back seat” to profit and growth, and two other workers said ethics reviews are almost entirely optional.

Sounds familiar, where else did ethics and safety take a back seat to profits? Oh ya, the so called vaccines!

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Fact checking? No one fact checks. That's so 20th century.

