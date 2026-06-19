Opinion

LYTLE: ‘Elbows up’ for climate — the climate emergency scam is losing Canadians

Ten city councillors challenged climate orthodoxy, betting that taxpayers care more about affordability and economic survival than symbolic declarations.
Earth on fire
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Calgary City Council
Opinion
Climate Emergency
Opinion Column
Mark Carney elbows up
climate change scam
climate emergency scam
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Western Standard
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