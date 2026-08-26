Opinion

LYTLE: ‘Elbows up’ is the National Energy Program 2.0 in disguise

Eastern elites are gambling with Western prosperity, making Alberta's upcoming referendum a fight for economic survival.
If Ottawa follows calls from some sectors to use oil and other energy resources as leverage against the United States in the ongoing trade war, Alberta will become one of the first casualties.
If Ottawa follows calls from some sectors to use oil and other energy resources as leverage against the United States in the ongoing trade war, Alberta will become one of the first casualties.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Scott Moe
Doug Ford
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
National Energy Program
Opinion
Western
Opinion Column
Trade War
US Trade
50% tariffs
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