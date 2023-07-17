Diamond Princess

The cruise ship Diamond Princess, upon which more than 3,700 passengers and crew were quarantined for three weeks during 2020, after an on-board outbreak of COVID-19.

 Courtesy Princess Cruises

In the early days of the COVID pandemic, the scientific community had excellent data about the spread and mortality of this particular virus based on the experience of the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

The 3,711 passengers and staff were locked in a closed 'petri dish' for three weeks.

Dr. Tam

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.