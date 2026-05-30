Opinion

LYTLE: Forever Canadian, an overachieving petition?

The Citizen Initiative Act was designed to give Albertans a voice. If the Forever Canadian petition succeeds, the government should deliver the referendum that many signatories thought they were signing up for.
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to supporters at the Forever Canadian kickoff event.
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to supporters at the Forever Canadian kickoff event. WS: Will Vasseur
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