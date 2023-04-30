Slopes

After the east slopes development debacles of the 1970s, it was amazing that Jason Kenney would have tried again during his time as premier 40 years later. There is something to be said for having leaders scorched by past mistakes, and having learned humility from them.

 Murray Lytle

I once worked for a Canadian coal company that had economically developable leases on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains. The company also had a very good Chinese surveyor whose name was “Rocky.” His Chinese name was unpronounceable to me and when I asked him how he came by this name, he said that when he was asked for a name by immigration officials, he looked at a map of Canada on the wall and called himself the first word that he saw on the map. And that is how he came to be called Rocky.

Our plans for developing these coal leases were tripped up by the Eastern Slopes policy introduced by the Lougheed government in 1977. The policy, which was not enshrined in legislation, was revised in 1984 during a period of low oil prices. Although I had moved to a new company, I was still in the coal industry and the public outcry against the proposed policy revisions, mostly by area ranchers, was a phenomenon to behold.

