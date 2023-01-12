Light up the world

Calgary students at work, erecting solar panels in the  Peruvian rural communities of Chilca and Hanchipacha, in 2019. The project was handled by Calgary charity, Light Up the World.

 Light Up the World

Last week I mentioned a Canadian not-for-profit working in Peru in the small home solar business. Light Up the World (LUTW) was founded by University of Calgary professor Dr. David Irvine-Halliday and his wife, Jenny  On a trek in Nepal in the late 1990s, the couple noticed that local populations were lighting their homes with paraffin and kerosene. Dave, an electrical engineering professor, thought that a small solar panel connected to an LED light could provide safe, sufficient and sustainable energy for the people he was meeting. Since then, the organization has provided solar energy and lighting to people in 54 countries affecting more than one million people. Since 2012, the organization has focussed its efforts on Peru by building larger scale solar systems for off-grid communities and schools and micro-financing small home solar systems for families that cannot get power from a grid.

Due to the difficult geography of Peru, it is impossible for the government to provide electrical energy to all its citizens. From the steep and very high terrain of the Andes Mountains to the densely forested and low-lying jungles of the Amazonas, approximately four hundred thousand Peruvians do not have access to power and will never have access to power — unless someone sells them a small home solar system. These self-contained systems provide up to 120 watts of power that are battery stored for evening use. The power is sufficient for five or six bright LED lights, cell phone chargers and DC radios, televisions, and other home appliances. Over the four years of its existence the social enterprise sold 750 home solar systems on a micro credit basis and the company website has testimonials for how life changing this technology was to those who made the purchases. Children can do homework in the evening without breathing the fumes from candles or kerosene lamps, small warehouses are lighted and so accessible even when the sun goes down and yard lights provide safety in isolated communities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.