LYTLE: Maybe it's not such a bad idea for Smith to 'pander' to her base

So “Snitch-line” Nenshi, heretofore known as Snitch, thinks that changes to the Alberta Bill of Rights are shameless virtue signaling to the Premier’s base, eh? Interesting.I didn’t know that Alberta had a Bill of Rights so already our Premier’s virtue signaling has had a virtuous consequence. But really, Snitch needs to spend more time reading the Western Standard. Let’s go through his list of virtue signals.She is focused on people who refuse to take vaccines. No. I took the shots, and I fully agree with our Premier. Snitch is missing the point. Our premier is focused on the right of all Albertans to refuse to take any medication in the absence of the information required for prior, informed consent. When I asked the person who administered my shot for the necessary information he responded, “Do you want the shot or not?” Informed consent, you see.She is not focused on parents who want the best care for their kids. Snitch needs to have a conversation with those parents who “want the best of care for their kids” and now have kids who are dead, unable to participate in sports due to myocarditis or suffered strokes. Some peer reviewed papers and books are now suggesting that the rise in all-cause mortality rates in 2022 and 2023 may have been due to the mRNA shots. The insurance companies are in a pinch due to the increases in long-term disability payments. Even though I took the shots, I recommended that my kids not take them because the Pfizer data in 2021 demonstrated that younger people were at higher risk from the shots than from the disease. Snitch needs to keep up with the data. She is not focused on those struggling with mental health and addiction. What planet does Snitch live on? True, unlike her NDP colleague in British Columbia, she is not providing free drugs to those addicted. Instead, she is trying the novel approach of helping the addicted to end their addictions. The program is so novel that Mr. Eby of BC has ditched his failed policy to try something similar should he be re-elected. Again, Snitch needs to do some homework so that he doesn’t find this stuff so irritating.Canadians’ human rights are protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Except when they are not. They didn’t protect us from politicians who were willing to trample all over them with the enactment of the Emergencies Act. It does little good for a judge to rule against the government several months after the fact. Other than the Supreme Court justices, does anyone believe that the Charter provisions to overrule our rights were met prior to the COVID-19 mandates? It strikes me as a bit rich for the guy who instituted snitch-lines to suggest that we are adequately protected by the Charter.Were our rights under the Nuremberg Code protected by the Charter? There was no attempt to provide necessary medical and risk information so that people could give their consent based on informed, prior consent. The Nuremberg Code requires that the person giving consent is over the age of majority (18) and competent to make personal decisions, has been given the information required to understand the nature of the shot with its risks and benefits and is allowed to decide to take the shot or not without coercion, fraud or constraint. Saying, “Take the shot or lose your job,” Is coercion. Saying “Take the shot or you’ll never see your grandchildren again,” is coercion. Saying “It is safe and effective,” when neither the safety nor the effectiveness of the shots is demonstrated is fraud.The person giving the shots has the duty and responsibility to ensure that the person being injected understands the risks and benefits of the shot and that their consent is truly informed and voluntary. That never happened.The Nuremberg Code, in case Snitch has forgotten, was developed in 1947 so that people would never again have to suffer the medical atrocities of Nazi Germany. So, I for one am immensely pleased that our premier is virtue signaling to my desires that we strengthen the Alberta Bill of Rights to avoid another COVID-19 fiasco. I suppose Snitch enjoyed inducing Calgarians to become ratfinks but most of us were not amused. His constant whining “isn't just irritating; it has real consequences” to quote hissoner.If the proposed changes to the Alberta Bill of Rights are so horrifying to Snitch, then I suggest the Premier provide a clause so that those thus horrified can opt out of such dubious and redundant provisions..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. 