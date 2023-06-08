Cabin

Cabins can be cute. But most people today want more out of a house. Writer Murray Lytle (not his cabin, by the way) points out that it is energy use that has allowed people to live in comfort year round but that the logical end of the federal government's perverse focus on climate change takes us back in the direction on being cold and uncomfortable.

Over the past month I have been updating the family cabin. After seventy years it seemed like it might be time. Single pane windows were replaced with double pane windows that don’t distort the view. Insulation and plastic were added to cut down on the cool breeze blowing through the floorboards and concrete siding replaces cedar shingles. Not only will the cabin be warmer, but it might not burn down so readily when somebody “overachieves” on a controlled burn.

The cabin changes necessitated tearing out ceilings and roofing. This allowed a glimpse into a previous time. The cabin was built by hand with no access to power tools, power not being available and power tools not yet invented. The craftsmanship I observed was remarkably good and all done with hand saws and hammers. No wonder the original structure was only four hundred square feet to accommodate two families with five kids between them. Even the biffy was well built but in this, I am going from memory.

Mila
Mila

Very well said, Mr. Lytle! Thank you for the article. The net-zero zealots know not of what they speak.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s all a scam to enslave us

It’s all about control

You could shut down ALL of Canada and China would make up the difference in one month of growth as any idiot can see

This is about our destruction and enslavement

Financed by China and WEF

martina1
martina1

Good article, thank you Murray. Now if we could get this out there to all of the general public to educate them…

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Liberals think they can control the earth's climate; God laughs.

