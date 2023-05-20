Andes 1

Students from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology recently (May 17) installed solar panels to power a small school, 4,300 metres up in the Andes.

 NAIT

Viva la revolución!

Perhaps the most outlandish opinion expressed about the potential of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence platforms was that it will be as transformative in the 21st century, as the printing press was in the 16th century. I think that is a big stretch.

Andes 2

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Solar panels, lol.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.