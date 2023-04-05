Storming of the Bastile

The storming of the Bastile, July 14th, 1789. While the causes of the French Revolution are complex, it is generally reckoned that the old understanding between royal power and the citizenry — the social contract — had broken down. As writer Murray Lytle points out, when people are pushed too far, "it rarely ends well."

 Jean-Pierre Houël

I found the writing of Canadian author Alan Fotheringham to be juvenile, a tad vicious and usually unfair. But I always read Macleans Magazine from back to front because I wanted to start with a good laugh by reading his back page commentary. He will be remembered for his gadfly role on Front Page Challenge as the foil to the properly bow-tied Pierre Burton and for nicknames that would turn Donald Trump green with envy. Brian Mulroney was “the Chin that walks like a man,” Preston Manning was Presto! Manning, Joe Clark was Jurassic Clark, and he named himself the Great Gatheringfroth. My favourite was his insistence on calling our southern neighbour the Excited States of America.

This last came to mind as news broke last week regarding the indictment of Donald Trump. No doubt Mr. Trump felt the words of Jean Jacque Rousseau as he walked into the office of the Manhattan District Attorney and posed for his indictment mugshot: “Man is born free and everywhere he is in chains.”

Freedom Convoy

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

The only way for Alberta to continue is to separate! The sooner the better!

