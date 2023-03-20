Yellow iron

Decent, well-paying jobs in the energy sector... Young people who want this kind of work have their federal government working against them.

 Nigel Hannaford

That didn’t take long — the “Just Transition” has itself transitioned to the “Sustainable Jobs Plan.”

Some transition. I'm not going to parse the document in detail, other than to say it's reminiscent of the banalities of Klaus Schwab trying to sell the Fourth Industrial Revolution/Great Reset project. Or maybe it was written by ChatGPT.

Paul S
It's time for Alberta to separate from Trudeau's sinking ship called Canada!

john.lankers
[thumbup]

Free Canada
Quebec and Ontario need to wake up, with the Liberals plans. They are trying to destroy the west first. But eventually they will be destroying eastern Canada too. This is the WEF plan.

northrungrader
If Danielle Smith wins, it will be the first step. Alberta is under attack from within by Edmonton and Calgary, and without by Ottawa, Davos, certain American interests, and a certain communist country.

BoomerOG
.....we must look to a future decidedly contra Ottawa. Remember the Spartans; Come and take It!

guest50
The day wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles become 'green, clean, safe and reliable', is the day I agree to actively participate in the cult of transgenderism.

...... and that means never.....

