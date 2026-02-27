Opinion

LYTLE: Stop asking Albertans what they already told you — Smith's referendum is political theatre

Alberta's premier is wasting taxpayer time with pointless consultations on issues voters already gave the UCP a mandate to act on.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Premier Danielle SmithImage courtesy of James Snell
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Referendum
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news