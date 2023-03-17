Calgary Elections Canada polling station

Calgary Elections Canada polling station. In 2015, there was widespread interference in the Canadian federal election. The press didn't seem to care. Today, amid allegations of Chinese electoral interference, everybody cares. Writer Murray Lytle asks what changed, and concludes that the press is still capable of rising to the occasion.

 Courtesy Lucie Edwardson/CBC

The “broken windows theory” is an aphorism in criminology that was coined by James Q. Wilson and George Kelling. In the March 1982 edition of the Atlantic Monthly the authors summarized their theory:

"Social psychologists and police officers tend to agree that if a window in a building is broken and is left unrepaired, all the rest of the windows will soon be broken. This is as true in nice neighborhoods as in rundown ones. Window-breaking does not necessarily occur on a large scale because some areas are inhabited by determined window-breakers whereas others are populated by window-lovers; rather, one un-repaired broken window is a signal that no one cares, and so breaking more windows costs nothing."

Joan Crockatt Nathan Neudorf Robert Fernandez Danielle Smith

Former MP Joan Crockatt, left, lost her Calgary Centre seat despite an increased vote count, as a result of foreign-funded election interference in the 2015 federal election. Shown here after the swearing-in of Premier Danielle Smith, with (l to r) MLA Nathan Neudorf, Robert Fernandez and Premier Danielle Smith.

WCanada
WCanada

I hope it's working too.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

When NGO's, a political faction, and foreign nations conspire to overthrow a democracy through fraudulent machines, ballot box stuffing, voter intimidation, and campaign finance violations and then use their ill gotten power to destroy the target country that is called TREASON! It is a serious offense and comparing it to a broken window is neither fair nor appropriate. We have known about these fake elections for 8 years and nothing was done about it. The opposition parties and the media have all known about this for years and yet they did nothing and said nothing. They allowed the Liberals and their CCP backers to run through this nation like a bull in a China shop. The destroyed our economy and our social fabric. They are castrating children...... HELLO!!!!! That is as sick and evil as it gets. The Canadian government as a whole is an illegitimate regime!

eldon628
eldon628

I enjoyed your article and agree that there needs to be consequences if there is guilt. Which I'm sure there is. As this government has never once acted like an elected government. Only when you know your place is assured, would you sabatoge the country like the liberals have.

