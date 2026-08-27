LYTLE: The Kenney-Notley alliance is dangerous political theatre

The history of mankind is replete with unusual pairings of people who overcame interpersonal obstacles to represent unpopular ideas, create comedy, or accomplish political objectives. Romulus and Remus come to mind as the putative founders of Rome. John Adams and Thomas Jefferson were political rivals but served together as president and vice president of the US government from 1797 to 1801. The irreverent Hunter Thompson and the iconic Pat Buchanan became close friends despite acres of ideology separating them. The two men in the successful comedy team of Wayne and Shuster lived separate private lives.It appears we are to witness another odd pairing with the announcement that Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley will combine forces to defeat the Alberta independence monster. When I read of their intentions, I was reminded of another odd pairing: Josephus and Titus, the Hebrew and the Roman who teamed up in AD 70 to destroy Jerusalem and ultimately the Jewish state. Is it fair to compare the destruction of the ancient Jewish state with the outcome of the October 19 referendum? Neither Titus nor Josephus sought that destruction. Titus reputedly polled his army before pulling down the Jewish temple, as it was considered one of the wonders of the world, and Titus was conscious of his place in history. Nor do I think Mr. Kenney and Ms. Notley desire the destruction of Alberta, but in seeking the preservation of Canada, they are all but guaranteeing the destruction of Alberta. When asked how to achieve the legitimate political and constitutional goals of Albertans while remaining in Canada, neither of them has answers. Lots of heart-tugging emotion, but so far, no answers.It was Mr. Kenney, and not Premier Smith, who “foisted the separatist agenda” and, to his credit, held a referendum on removing equalization from the Constitution. Support for such removal was 62%, so he, of all people, should understand where Albertans are on this issue. Given this fact, how does he propose to satisfy Albertans’ demand to end equalization and gain constitutional equality while remaining in Canada? He has responded with crickets … silence, as evidenced by the fact that he did nothing, as premier, to change equalization. .So was the Kenney equalization referendum political theatre? It would seem so, and forgive me, but perhaps his shoulder-to-shoulder standing with a political rival to “save Canada” is also political theatre.As a schtick, his partnership with Ms. Notley is as old as humanity, but I welcome their participation in the debate. Momentous decisions require that all perspectives be heard. But those perspectives must move beyond feeble emoting about “the Canada that I love” and “we are better together” and deal with the practicalities of the Canada that, in its present political configuration, would crush the legitimate constitutional aspirations of Albertans. Tell me that I am unpatriotic, but also tell me how the super patriots are going to build an Alberta within Canada that will provide security and prosperity for my grandchildren.The past eleven years have brought record deficits and debt burdens, the loss of $1 trillion in investment, and a continuing inability to build much of anything, much less a pipeline for Alberta’s products, the sale of which is foundational to the prosperity of Canada. The median employment earnings of Canadians are now less than those of all US states, and Canadian productivity has fallen 26% relative to the US. How did Canadians respond? By replacing one Laurentian prime minister with another and threatening a new National Energy Program to destroy Alberta. The record is bad, and the future looks worse.In welcoming the participation of Mr. Kenney and Ms. Notley to the great debate, I urge them to bring their A-game complete with answers to the besetting questions that cause increasing numbers of Albertans to conclude that Canada needs an intervention called Alberta independence before it again will be worthy of rabid patriotism. Hand-over-heart gushing about that patriotism will cause some to think that their happy-clappy, “we are all in this together” schtick is to further political careers rather than to right constitutional wrongs.I hope the Kenney-Notley team prove me wrong by providing Chamber of Commerce-approved answers and strategies that will redress constitutional inequities and reverse the malaise visited upon us by Laurentian Canada. Until then, on October 19, I will vote for option 2, the Government of Alberta should commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should seek independence from Canada. I like its optionality.