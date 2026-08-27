Opinion

LYTLE: The Kenney-Notley alliance is dangerous political theatre

Until establishment politicians offer real solutions, voting for a binding independence referendum is Albertans' only leverage.
Former premiers Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley united in front of a Canadian flag.
Former premiers Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley united in front of a Canadian flag. WS Canva
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