The outhouse — seldom heated, often odorous.... It was the past... Is it also the future in a climate-change world, asks writer Murray Lytle.

Previously I asked for the science that justifies my having to read Scientific American in a cold, “scented”, outdoor biffy every morning rather than a warm, floral scented, indoor commode.

Notwithstanding the canard that 97% of scientists have settled the science, reasonable people can disagree with what the data are telling us. In fact, science is never settled as Mr. Einstein demonstrated to Mr. Newton. What I want to know is how much of the current climate furor is based on ideology and how much is based on science.

Chart 1 Lytle
Chart 2
Chart 3 Lytle 10 June 2023

martina1
martina1

Good article; they certainly do seem driven by ideology rather than science. I read a book many years ago called “How to Lie With Statistics” which was very useful, it should be mandatory reading for everyone. It’s still happening all the time.

northrungrader
northrungrader

No one supporting the climate change cult will give up their flush toilet and heated bathroom to save the planet. Heck, they won't even stop flying around the world for their circle jerk conferences to save the planet. Canadian taxpayers pay the highest cost for carbon, yet our prime minister has likely logged more airmiles in 8 years then 1000's of Canadians in their lifetime. My mother lived her whole life in Canada, she traveled through almost every province, and never once set foot on an airplane. My life will not end if I never travel to Australia, Scotland, or any of the other interesting places. The climate cult will not do anything except scold others. If Greta was so concerned about the planet, why does she continue to fly and drive everywhere? David Suzuki has more airmiles than Justin Trudeau, owns multiple houses, and won't give up anything to save the planet.

The louder the voice, the greater the hypocrisy, and the absolute unwillingness to do anything to save the planet. My common, simple life, does more to save the planet then any of the cult.

