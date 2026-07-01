Opinion

LYTLE: This Canada Day, ask yourself — who's really betraying Canada?

As more young Albertans lose faith in their future, the debate over independence is no longer about patriotism — it's about whether Canada still works for the next generation.
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Alberta FlagOse Irete/CBC
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