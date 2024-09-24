Opinion

LYTLE: Trudeau feeding the flames of hypocrisy, at the UN

When all is said and done, much is said and little done
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at UN General Assembly in New York
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at UN General Assembly in New YorkWestern Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Lima
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
United Nations Organization

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news