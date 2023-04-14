Barbarians at the gate

Ancient Rome endured for more than 700 years but encompassed for many years by disasters large and small, it finally succumbed in AD 410 to the Visigoths in just 3 days. Gradually, then suddenly... It never recovered.

“How did you go bankrupt?” Bill asked.

“Two ways,” Mike said. “Gradually, then suddenly.”

John1963
We live in an empire of lies. The issue is that how do we unravel what the lies are, and what is actually true. One thing I can say is that "Step One" is to admit that you have a problem.

kmb
Excellent summary. The Visigoths may have sacked the City of Rome in 3 days, but the rot in the Roman Empire started several centuries prior to 410 AD. The rapid changes we are experiencing now also has its root decades ago. The closing of the gold window by Nixon in 1971, the endless wars of the US, the massive deficits and debt of governments...all lead to where we are today. But we are definitely in that "suddenly" period. As countries abandon the US dollar, the demand for the dollar decreases as does its value. The US will no longer export its inflation and the chickens are coming home to roost. Canada is following along with high deficits and debt. However, the sheeple have been indoctrinated by the legacy media and government for so long that they do not see what is coming and will continue to vote for the likes of Trudeau and his corrupt minions.

AB Sovereignty
Very good read.

gordonpratt
One sign of changes in store for us are new words. For instance, the two 'sexes' were renamed 'genders' long before we were told there is a whole alphabet of them, LGBT+++. Scoundrels corrupt language long before they corrupt morals.

Mr. Grumpy
Good article Murray. When we live in a society built on lies we can’t be surprised when it collapses. On a daily basis we are fed a steady stream of lies and half truths, climate can be changed by just paying more taxes, vaccines are safe and effective, the government is looking out for our best interests, the indigenous people have been wronged and can be made better by more money and reparations, China and Russia are evil empires and need to be nuked, pharmaceutical / medical industries care about our health, there are multiple genders, all white people are racist.

The most scary part is the percentage of people actually believe all this BS

