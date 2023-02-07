Preston Manning will lead a provincial enquiry into Alberta's COVID experience. Writer Murray Lytle applauds Premier Smith's decision to put Manning on the job and links to the Government of Alberta website through which interested parties can participate.
At the invitation of Premier Danielle Smith, Preston Manning will shortly conduct an enquiry and render a report into Alberta’s experience with the COVID epidemic. I have complete confidence in Manning as an honest broker and look forward to what he comes up with. I also hope that the government takes this report more seriously than it did his last one. If you are interested in giving him the benefit of your thoughts, please go to this government website.
Now, a little background.
In 2021, my wife and I wanted to visit our grandchildren in the United States. For this, we required two injections of an approved “vaccine.” Prior to deciding on what to do, I spent a few months reading COVID-related medical papers and the few Pfizer test reports to the US Food and Drug Administration that had been released. I concluded that there was a 0.5 percent chance of dying and perhaps a one percent chance of a serious adverse reaction. We took the shots and enjoyed our grandkids. I know three people who also took the shots and shortly after, suffered from life-threatening tachycardia and myocarditis. One actually died.
The mRNA shots were fast-tracked under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) that by definition, suspends most liability for the pharmaceutical company.
That makes sense to me. Who is going to accept the kind of risk associated with a fast-tracked drug that causes genetic changes at the cellular level? Even with an EUA, according to Peter Meyers, emeritus professor at George Washington University Law School, the drug company still carries liability,
“If the manufacturer does a large-scale test of the vaccine, finds out that it causes some very serious health problem and then hides that from the federal government or the FDA, that would be wilful misconduct,” said Meyers.
I have read close to one hundred papers and books written in the past three years on the topic of COVID. I have queried the VAERS database and investigated the psychological underpinnings of mass formation. The jettisoning of science over the past three years makes it easy to have dark thoughts about once trusted institutions. Maybe, instead of listening to the tiresome admonitions of these institutions to 'follow the science,' it is time to change those institutions.
For example, data from the almost perfect 'laboratory experiment' of the Diamond Princess cruise ship was ignored, except by such as the signatories of the shadow-banned Great Barrington Declaration. An off-label drug, for which a Nobel prize was awarded, was written off as “horse dewormer.” The PCR protocol used to detect evidence of the coronavirus in the nasal cavity, was slavishly followed even when it was shown that the rate of false positives was over fifty percent. The conflicts of interest of government regulators who make money from the drugs they authorize were ignored. Medical professionals who raised a voice of caution and alarm were harassed and lost their licenses. Pfizer even admitted that their mRNA drugs do not prevent the spread of COVID and that the limited efficacy of the injections declines rapidly. Those who refused the jabs and did not have the magic QR code, were vilified and forbidden to enter restaurants and public buildings even though some of the drugs were experimental.
With this in mind and, if given the opportunity, I would tell Mr. Manning that at a minimum, legislation should be proposed requiring the Alberta government to:
1. Follow its existing, detailed emergency response plan for epidemics and require that any future deviation be approved by a majority vote in the Legislative Assembly following appropriate debate.
2. Establish guard rails to classify as experimental, drugs which have not completed all stages of animal and human testing with full disclosure of test results.
3. Approve experimental drugs only after an un-whipped, super-majority vote by the Legislative Assembly.
4. Make experimental drugs subject to strict Nuremberg Code ethical guidelines for medical and scientific research. Such guidelines must include requirements for informed consent and ability to opt out of the treatment without suffering coercion.
5. Create an independent review and mediation process for medical professionals who suffer censure at the hands of legislatively created professional organizations, such as the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.
(6) comments
Everything is a word game now by design.
There is a huge difference between an "approved" drug and an "authorised" drug. The shots given were "authorised". Had they been "approved" they would have been under strict manufacturing guidelines and scrutiny, with all ingredients listed. The product monograms for these shots was a blank sheet of paper.
Were all Lots/batches the same? Were they doing live experimenting on us adjusting the ingredients(which would explain some having no side effects)?
Why are AHS run facilities still promoting the socialist political agenda over the covid lie requiring masks at health facilities?
It’s been well proven that the covid scam was purely political so why is the health ministry still allowing this mandated support for corruption and tyranny?
Time to get a grip on reality. The world nor our bodies are sterile places and support for Trudeau’s false flag health issues by these socialis governing boards at these facilities must stop.
Mask mandates are strictly a “control” mechanism over citizens lives by corrupt factions in Canada. Obviously the corruption continues and at what cost to us tax payers. Total BS.
Thank you
I would like to endorse much of what you say, starting with Preston Manning as an honest broker. I would agree that in an emergency, the last thing that should be done is bring in untested ideas imposed by the state. Staying in the guard rails of time tested approaches is very important in a crisis. Innovation is important, but should be done when you are able to test and validate the innovation. Also, the dissenting voice always needs to be protected, and politicizing crisis is extremely dangerous, there are those who are looking to exploit the crisis for their own personal advancement.
And
6) Remove the so called "vaccine" from the list of required vaccinations for organ transplants.
7) Separate vaccinated and unvaccinated blood donors and supply.
This[thumbup]
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.