Preston Manning

Preston Manning will lead a provincial enquiry into Alberta's COVID experience. Writer Murray Lytle applauds Premier Smith's decision to put Manning on the job and links to the Government of Alberta website through which interested parties can participate.

At the invitation of Premier Danielle Smith, Preston Manning will shortly conduct an enquiry and render a report into Alberta’s experience with the COVID epidemic. I have complete confidence in Manning as an honest broker and look forward to what he comes up with. I also hope that the government takes this report more seriously than it did his last one. If you are interested in giving him the benefit of your thoughts, please go to this government website.

Now, a little background.

Coronavirus

(6) comments

Tena7ab
Tena7ab

Everything is a word game now by design.

There is a huge difference between an "approved" drug and an "authorised" drug. The shots given were "authorised". Had they been "approved" they would have been under strict manufacturing guidelines and scrutiny, with all ingredients listed. The product monograms for these shots was a blank sheet of paper.

Were all Lots/batches the same? Were they doing live experimenting on us adjusting the ingredients(which would explain some having no side effects)?

james.morris
james.morris

Why are AHS run facilities still promoting the socialist political agenda over the covid lie requiring masks at health facilities?

It’s been well proven that the covid scam was purely political so why is the health ministry still allowing this mandated support for corruption and tyranny?

Time to get a grip on reality. The world nor our bodies are sterile places and support for Trudeau’s false flag health issues by these socialis governing boards at these facilities must stop.

Mask mandates are strictly a “control” mechanism over citizens lives by corrupt factions in Canada. Obviously the corruption continues and at what cost to us tax payers. Total BS.

John1963
John1963

Thank you

I would like to endorse much of what you say, starting with Preston Manning as an honest broker. I would agree that in an emergency, the last thing that should be done is bring in untested ideas imposed by the state. Staying in the guard rails of time tested approaches is very important in a crisis. Innovation is important, but should be done when you are able to test and validate the innovation. Also, the dissenting voice always needs to be protected, and politicizing crisis is extremely dangerous, there are those who are looking to exploit the crisis for their own personal advancement.

kmb
kmb

And

6) Remove the so called "vaccine" from the list of required vaccinations for organ transplants.

7) Separate vaccinated and unvaccinated blood donors and supply.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

This[thumbup]

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup]

