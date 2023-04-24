End of King Dollar cartoon

In 1972 Lloyd Robertson informed Canadians that President Richard Nixon had met with Chinese leader Mao Zedong following a year of clandestine meetings between Henry Kissinger and Chou Enlai. It was a big deal. Nixon’s wife Patti wore a bright red coat to seal the deal.

How things have changed. Today US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, can’t buy a meeting with the Chinese.

(2) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

Read up on the US Federal Reserve and how it is its own company and how it operates. I was shocked when I read it all. The Fed and its corrupted US Fed dollar must be replaced.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

This article is on 🔥! Outstanding!

