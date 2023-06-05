Stampeders 1100

The Stampeders are 'a much more satisfying product for much less cost,' argues guest writer Murray Lytle. He proposes a plebiscite in which Calgary voters get to choose between a new multi-purpose replacement for the Stampeders' McMahon stadium and the planned arena for the Flames in the Rivers District.

 Courtesy CBC

With the election out of the way, it is time to turn one’s attention to issues closer to home. Other than the Green Line, what could be a bigger issue than building a home for the Calgary Flames using taxpayer money?

As I understand it, the $1.2 billion project will be funded with $907 million, mostly government money. The Flames organization will put in $40 million up front and pay an annual “rental” of $17 million, increasing by one percent per year for thirty-five years. From this math, it is not clear whether the $1.2 billion includes some ongoing capital costs or not. It is also not clear who will be on the hook for cost overruns which are guaranteed to occur. Calling it an “event center” is a cute way of hiding the fact that the project is mostly a bribe to keep a professional hockey team in Calgary. No doubt the city councillors are keen for this project to anchor a new development south of Stampede Park. Maybe there is a good argument to support that enthusiasm but if there is, I haven’t heard it.

Rivers District

Artist's rendering of the proposed Rivers District development.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

I am in favour of a new rink for the loser flames and stamps but The Flames owners, which are the same as the Stamps can pay for the stadiums themselves! There is no way my tax dollars should be paying for this! The owner have enough of their own money to pay for it! Same thing should have happened in Edmonton!

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Stamps are great. I like the CFL. But, they do not generate the revenue of a successful NHL hockey team. Stamps don’t even fill the stadium they have. Any person who thinks the event centre is a waste of money needs to visit the Ice district in Edmonton. The Ice district is a full blown success. It turned a dead town of Edm, to a fun place to go. And the new Event Centre will do the same for Calgary. *** And by the way, the event centre is funded with NO new city taxes***.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.