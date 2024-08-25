Opinion

LYTLE: Worshipping the Bow seems wet to me

Seeking wisdom in its “gurgling messages” is just silly.
Also available by phone, the contemplation of the Bow's secret wisdom is 'a unique opportunity to access and explore our relationship with this important body of water." Brought to by Calgary Arts Development...
It matters what you worship

