Opinion

MacBAIN: Nothing complex about Fort Calgary's mounties — they brought safety

Fort Calgary, circa 1878. Writer Robert MacBain points out that the woke renaming of the fort obscures what is in fact a rather noble service by the NWMP of bringing peace, safety and ultimately renewed prosperity to the area, when Indigenous peoples were at considerable risk from American whiskey traders.
Fort Calgary, circa 1878. Writer Robert MacBain points out that the woke renaming of the fort obscures what is in fact a rather noble service by the NWMP of bringing peace, safety and ultimately renewed prosperity to the area, when Indigenous peoples were at considerable risk from American whiskey traders.NWMP Museums
Loading content, please wait...
North West Mounted Police at Fort Calgary
whiskey traders
NWMP served as a deterrent to any plans on the part of the Americans to annex the area
Fort Calgary National Historic Site

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news