Opinion

MacBAIN: The chiefs understood what was in the treaties

Siksika Blackfoot Chief Crowfoot speaking at a meeting with the Marquis of Lorne, at Blackfoot Crossing.
Siksika Blackfoot Chief Crowfoot speaking at a meeting with the Marquis of Lorne, at Blackfoot Crossing. Wiki Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Cree
Blackfoot
Numbered treaties
Ojibway
Blackfoot Crossing
Treaty of Paris
Treaty of Ghent

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news