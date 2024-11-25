MacBAIN: Trudeau owes us

Gord Downie may have been a talented musician. However, the late lead singer of The Tragically Hip lent his name and reputation to a factually incorrect version of the death of an Indian lad in 1966, a narrative then supported by an organization that would appear to have started out as part of Tides Canada’s multi-million dollar campaign against Alberta’s oil sands projects. Writer Robert MacBain looks at the federal Canadian funding behind this effort. Gord Downie — The Secret Path (Official Film Trailer)