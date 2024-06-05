Opinion

MacBAIN: Trudeau’s unworkable indigenous dream

After defeating Custer at the Little Big Horn River, Chief Sitting Bull found sanctuary in Canada, trusting in the sovereignty of the Crown. Sure enough, the US Government made no attempt to extradite him. Writer Robert MacBain argues that Prime Minister Trudeau's plan to develop 'nation-to-nation' relationships with more than 500 indigenous bands misunderstands the nature of 'nation,' as understood in the numbered treaties.Western Standard files
National Indigenous History Month
Lieutenant-Governor Alexander Morris said the treaties were for “British Indians on British soil
sovereignty of the Crown
Trudeau Liberals negotiating “self-government” agreements with the chiefs of bands across Canada

