Opinion

MACKINNON: Bill C-9 and the criminalization of thought

In Sean Fraser’s tormented worldview, ‘emoti-crimes’ could land you on the prisoner’s docket.
Thought crimes
Thought crimesImage courtesy of Grok
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Sean Fraser
Hate Speech
Opinion
Opinion Column
Combatting Hate Act
Bill C9

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news