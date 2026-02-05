Opinion

MACKINNON: ‘Dog laws’ come to Canada under the Combating Hate Act

Bill C-9 lowers the bar for criminal speech, removes safeguards, and invites arbitrary enforcement after the fact.
Limits of free speech, Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice
Limits of free speech, Sean Fraser, Minister of JusticeImage: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Sean Fraser
Hate Speech
United Kingdom
Uk
Opinion
Opinion Column
Combatting Hate Act
Bill C9

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news