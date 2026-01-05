Opinion

MACKINNON: 'Feel-crimes' could land you in the prisoner’s docket if Fraser has his way

The Liberals have introduced Bill C-9, their latest attempt to police so-called “hate speech.”
Limits of free speech, Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice
Limits of free speech, Sean Fraser, Minister of JusticeImage: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Sean Fraser
Hate Speech
Liberal
Opinion
feel-crimes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news