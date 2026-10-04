Opinion

MACKINNON: Liberal learning and the modern university — reclaiming the intellectual and moral foundations of higher education

Modern academia lost its way, and we must revive classical liberal education.
Modern University
Modern UniversityImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Education
Dei
University
Higher Education
Opinion
Opinion Column
Academia
classic liberalism
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news