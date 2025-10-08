MacKINNON: Mark Carney’s White House prestazione

David MacKinnon is one of the two applicants in the Federal Court challenge to Trudeau government’s prorogation of Parliament earlier this year.Maybe it’s the hair, but something seems to prevent us from venturing right inside Donald Trump’s bartering brain to see how he really thinks about us, and never more so than yesterday as our motley Canadian “Gang of Four” visited the Trumpian Commedia dell’Arte, known as “Beat up a country” yesterday, ominously on October 7. As I witnessed the gesticulations of Mark Carney increasingly resembling a mechanical harlequin figure, his seemingly detached limbs shooting out unexpectedly like an unauthorized Starship launch, accompanied by grotesque winks to his squirming entourage who seemed to shrivel as the proceedings of the Donald Show, episode number 278 rambled on, it suddenly struck me that we had returned to the sixteenth century. .EYRE: Beware the ‘nation-building’ boosters: Why governments shouldn’t pick winners and losers.The Orange man’s viciously, grinning, aggressive lieutenants, the non sequiturs, the shouting journalists, are intentional deflections, and thus should not prevent us from asking the core question. Why does Donald Trump insist on promoting Mark Carney? Why is this serial ass-grabber, with his unique talent for insulting with a gross compliment, issuing this rude aside to the assembled White House media scrum, “Nice butt, Canada!”It's because, to wallow in the crude, that’s exactly what the Donald wants: our eggs! And, he doesn’t just want that. He also wants our meat and he wants our milk. It’s a sub-dom show, and the mechanical harlequin, after a flopped premiere, has caught the Donald’s eye with his fluttering, darkly-shadowed eyes, his inadvertent horse winks, his rattling laughter. This is no ordinary harlequin! This is a dancing mischievous devil of a Prime Minister, light-hearted, nimble, an astute servant indeed, yet always ready to thwart the plans of his master, Mélanie Joly the hidden love interest playing Columbine, and Leblanc, cast as the sterner and melancholic Pierrot. .The White House of course, is the perfect stage for this zany production, and the topper is of course Carney’s voice, reminiscent of the croaking of Alecchino played in the 1660s by Biancolelli until the Italians were finally expelled from France for satirizing Louis XIV’s second wife. Be well-advised, Mr Carney! No horse winks, subterfuge, or double entendre with Melania. .OLDCORN: Moe's China EV tariff flip flop betrays Saskatchewan producers.And, suddenly we have the explanation for Mr Carney’s inexplicable popularity in Ontario and Quebec among senior citizens, the demographic bulge of the nation. Because the thing that makes the seniors, with their chattering teeth, their loose bowels, their galloping senility, their small eyes, their snub noses, their carbuncles on the forehead, their hollow cheeks, their bushy brows, is their love of a harlequin. If you want to entertain in a rest home, show up wearing a wooden sword hanging from a leather belt, or even better a fool’s scepter. .So, if Mark Carney really wants to excite the love genes of his new paramour, he will have to consider appearing humpbacked without artificial padding, develop the ability to eat large amounts of food quickly, and use his wooden sword like a fan. Not to mention, act stupid and wear a hat outfitted with either a rabbit’s or fox’s tail. And, as he accepts in a final act (of desperation) our 300% tariffs, the orange-haired Meister shouts/sings a parody of a bel canto. .EDITORIAL: Barber and Lich sentences are politicized 'justice' gone mad.And, then as he is being ushered out of office with all the celerity of an expelled Italian, a final performative cartwheel and a somersault. Et le tour est joué! David MacKinnon is one of the two applicants in the Federal Court challenge to Trudeau government’s prorogation of Parliament earlier this year.