MacKINNON: The gathering Canadian political storm

David MacKinnon is one of the two applicants in the Federal Court challenge to Trudeau government’s prorogation of Parliament earlier this year.It is a measure of the world’s inverted values that the entire Western world will take the knee for a homicidal thug and that, bar a few brave souls, the slaughter of innocents today will trigger a deafening silence amongst our erudite elites, governing classes, and leading artistic figures.In Canada, we have developed our own double-edged version of this sword of denial. It consists for a certain brand of Canadian post-national man playing truant when it is time to stand up and be counted. The poisoned tip of this sword designed for Arctic seppuku is our perversely naïve insistence on thinking ill of people, the quintessence of which is contained in a one-word mantra uttered a hundred times a day in cities, towns, and hamlets across the land: sorry. The word of a thousand meanings confected in conclave by the Dicastery of Apologetics and Behaviour Control, Sussex Drive, Ottawa.

The Dicastery of Apologetics, as we all know, is the creator of the second theorem of the Basic Law, known as the Huawei syndrome. Witness how well it works in practice. Ah, honourable friend, a contingent sent from the Middle Empire, or more particularly that particular regime that killed between ten and fifty million of their own under the political soporific of “Cultural Revolution” a quarter of a century earlier, approached a Canadian company named Northern Telecom that just happened to be the leading telecom innovator in the world.“Hallo esteemed friends of the tributary province of Canada, we are honourable friends from the Middle Empire, offering our wisdom through a joint venture?”.“Welcome, welcome!” greeted the unanimously flattered Board of Directors, spotting with uniquely Canadian genius that the Chinese are a misunderstood minority of one billion people who are generously spreading the wisdom of the Middle Empire to our shores to save us from the barbaric Americans and that it would be a breach of cultural courtesy to refuse to share the CEO’s passwords to IP.Do you see where I’m leading to?To repeat, the second theorem of the Basic Law is not about China or engineering or software. It is about Canadians' blanket refusal to believe that anyone could have bad intentions.

So, on this day, let's get a bit closer to the tea leaves, and see Mark Carney for who and what he really is — not this cheaply confected banker — but a con man whose special genius for banal shystery has deployed his faux-self-effacing offhanded delivery to dissimulate the double sword of his dissimulations — i.e. his unfailing instinct to run away from a fight, and his flair in detecting the current iteration of Canadians from detecting, let alone denouncing evil, even as it prospers. Canadians are the best people on Earth, bar none.

Naturally, I exclude the recent wave of felons, spies, triad members, predators, and gangsters as falling under the rubric of what I call a Canadian.

So, just as our Parliament is the personification of a mythical notion — the will of the people — we shall presume that Mark Carney is — for lack of a better word — the personification of the evil that has swept across our land and holds innocents in its grip. Or for those who are gun-shy with the Manichean implications of that observation, he is a man of his times. Exemplifying the third definition of evil in Oxford's Shorter: "unwholesome, unhealthy, depraved."

A serial prevaricator, a man of no affinities or loyalties, a spinner of words, a personification of Hannah Arendt's depiction of evil as primarily banal. And if he is banal, what a perfect cover for a man who has a quality strikingly similar to Donald Trump in one vein that should concern us all: his every move has the primary, overarching objective of misappropriating our country's cash reserves and vast resources, and even more importantly our history for his personal profit.

It was Alphonse de Lamartine who explained the 1830 street revolution with the cryptic phrase, "La France est une nation qui s'ennuie."

Today, the fifth column destabilizing our entire country has been constructed on the foundation of boredom and banality.

No wonder our elites seek authenticity. It is the very thing they lack most. So, having said that, what is the relevant question we can ask on this perfidious date, the world's Ides of March, when savages robbed, mutilated, executed innocents and then bleated that they were the victims when the real victims fought back?

How indeed can we, in the absence of any meaningful action, show at least that we are not dupes of the progenitors of this evil.

Ah, here is the question emerging from the recesses of the mind's eye: Has Mark Carney gone to Washington in order to sidestep his moral obligation to speak to the perfidious evil of Hamas, when they raped, mutilated and executed children out for a rock festival, babies, mothers and grandmothers, lovely innocents who believed in nothing more nor less than peace and goodwill towards men?

And let us, each of us, look into the metaphysical mirror and ask ourselves this question, the corollary if you will to the double-edged theory. The answer to the question will tell you immediately what type of Canadian you are.

And if you experience any discomfort with this notion of endorsing the slaughter of innocents and nurturing the evil within, then just maybe, you might consider changing your vote away from these charlatans, bagmen, and propagandists who have first usurped the reins of power within the Liberal party and continue to hold our fair country hostage for their own personal gain. 