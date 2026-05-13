Opinion

MACLEOD: 301,620 Albertans silenced — how an Alberta judge turned democracy into a procedural roadblock

By blocking a referendum question before voters could even debate it, the court may have handed Alberta’s independence movement its most powerful argument yet.
Alberta’s independence movement
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