MACLEOD: A 2% GST hike is theft by another name — Alberta shouldn’t subsidize Ottawa’s spending problem

Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.Alberta currently pays about $6.3 billion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) each year. With the federal government quietly pushing a 2% hike, we will likely pay another $2.5 billion, for a total of $8.8 billion. Every year.This is not “revenue enhancement.” It is a declaration of fiscal war on the very provinces that keep the country solvent. And for Alberta, it is the latest, loudest reason why independence is no longer a fringe idea but a survival imperative.Let’s be blunt. Every time you fill your truck, buy groceries for the kids, or pay the mechanic to keep the family car on the road, Ottawa will reach deeper into your pocket. The hike is sold as a modest tweak, but in a province that already carries the heaviest net transfer burden in Confederation, “modest” is code for theft by another name. Albertans will feel it immediately and permanently because, unlike the temporary retail carbon tax or the endless regulatory delays on pipelines, a GST increase is baked into the price of everything we buy and sell.The cost of living crisis needs no further proof. Housing, fuel, and food have already crushed household budgets. A 2% GST jump is not abstract. It is a direct hit on real disposable income for working families, seniors on fixed CPP, and young tradespeople just starting out. It is regressive by design: low- and middle-income earners spend nearly every dollar they earn, so the tax takes a bigger bite out of them than it does off of Bay Street bankers or Ottawa mandarins. The so-called GST credit is a pathetic band-aid that phases out and leaves the very people Ottawa claims to champion worse off..Worse, it will hamper economic growth. Consumer spending drives over half of Canada’s GDP. Slap a visible new tax on it, and retail, construction, hospitality, and small business all slow down. Alberta’s competitive edge — no provincial sales tax, low overall tax burden, resource-driven investment — is deliberately blunted. And the energy sector, already strangled by federal policy, now faces higher input costs on everything from drill pipe to camp meals. This is not governing; it is economic sabotage.But the real outrage is that Ottawa does not need more revenue; it needs to spend a hell of a lot less. The federal books are bloated with waste that would make even the most cynical blush. Bureaucratic bloat has exploded: more public servants per capita than at any time in history, many of them working from home on six-figure salaries while producing reports no one reads. Foreign aid flows to countries that openly mock Canada. Green slush funds and corporate welfare for unprofitable “net-zero” boondoggles pour billions into pet projects that deliver zero return. Equalization payments continue to grow even as Alberta’s own resource revenue is siphoned off to subsidize provinces that refuse to develop their own oil and gas.The numbers are not secret. Alberta sends roughly $30 to 40 billion more to Ottawa every year than it receives back in services and transfers. That is not partnership; that is tribute. Yet instead of trimming the fat, Ottawa’s solution is always the same: tax the productive provinces harder. “Spend less, don’t tax more” is not a slogan; it is basic arithmetic. If the feds simply eliminated duplicative programs, clawed back inefficient subsidies, and stopped treating Alberta’s oil patch as an ATM for every pet cause from gender studies grants in Montreal to electric vehicle mandates that ignore our cold winters, the deficit would shrink without punishing grocery shoppers in Red Deer.This brings us to the heart of the matter. The regional unfairness and the raw, seething Western alienation that this GST hike will supercharge. Alberta is not “just another province.” We are the economic engine that has bankrolled Confederation for decades through resource royalties, corporate taxes, and personal income taxes paid by high-earning energy workers..In return, we get pipelines blocked, carbon taxes layered on top of existing royalties, and now a national sales tax increase that erases our last major tax advantage. Saskatchewan feels the same sting. British Columbia’s interior and rural Manitoba show the same pattern.The equalization formula itself is a constitutional relic designed in an era when Alberta was a have-not province. Today, it is an open transfer of wealth from the West to provinces that have chosen high taxes and low development. Every time Ottawa raises the GST, it takes more from Alberta’s consumers to pad the cheques sent east. This is not an abstract grievance; it is a lived reality. Families in Fort McMurray or Medicine Hat will pay more for their children’s hockey gear so that Quebec can keep its generous daycare and Ontario can fund its green transition.The political class in Ottawa knows this. They know the GST was introduced at 7% in 1991, cut to 5% as a political sweetener, and is now being clawed back because the spending addiction cannot be controlled. A 2% GST increase is not merely bad policy. It is a litmus test. It tells Alberta that Ottawa views us as a colony, not a partner. It tells every small business owner, every roughneck, every farmer, and every teacher that their hard work exists to subsidize fiscal mismanagement elsewhere. And it tells the independence movement that its moment has arrived..We no longer need to beg for fairness. We have the resources, the skilled workforce, the infrastructure, and increasingly, the political will to chart our own course. An independent Alberta could set its own sales tax at zero if it chose, keep every royalty dollar at home, negotiate its own trade deals, and build the pipelines the world wants. We could balance our books, pay down debt, and deliver the lowest overall tax burden in North America without sending a dime to a federal government that treats us like an afterthought.The GST hike is the final proof that, as currently structured, the Confederation is broken for the West. It is not reformable through polite letters to the Prime Minister or another Task Force on “unity.” It requires real leverage — the leverage that only sovereignty provides.Albertans, the choice is no longer abstract. Every percentage point Ottawa adds to the GST is another link in the chain that binds us to failure. It is time to break it. Independence is not radical; it is responsible. It is not divisive; it is self-preservation. The next move belongs to us, not to the bureaucrats on the Rideau Canal. Alberta’s future is too bright, and our people too proud, to keep subsidizing Ottawa’s spending addiction. The GST hike is a bad idea. Full stop. But it may be the best thing that has ever happened to the independence movement. History will record it as the moment we finally said, “Enough is enough.”Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.