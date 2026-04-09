Opinion

MACLEOD: A 2% GST hike is theft by another name — Alberta shouldn’t subsidize Ottawa’s spending problem

While Federal bureaucrats work from home on six-figure salaries, working families in Fort McMurray will pay more for their kids' hockey gear.
Grocery Cart
Grocery CartCourtesy Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada
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