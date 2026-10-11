MACLEOD: A new independence party — or a fight inside the UCP

Something has changed in Alberta politics. Whatever anyone thinks of independence, the movement can no longer be dismissed as a fringe curiosity or a few angry people waving flags beside the QE Highway, as much as our opponents would like to think that is the case.The citizen initiative campaign crossed the legal threshold for a successful petition. Elections Alberta received 286,593 signatures and, after verification, declared the petition successful. Despite the United Conservative Party’s (UCP) deliberate machinations, Alberta is now heading toward an October 19 referendum asking whether the province should remain in Canada or begin the legal process toward a future binding referendum on independence. Recent polling, if you find it credible, still shows substantially more support for remaining in Canada. But there is little doubt the independence movement is better organized, more visible, and more politically serious than it was even a few years ago. Groups are holding town halls, raising significant money, publishing transition plans, and forcing the question into mainstream Alberta politics.That success has produced the next argument: should Alberta independence have its own political party, or should supporters work inside the UCP? This question will have to be answered regardless of the outcome on October 19.The attraction of a dedicated independence party is obvious. It offers clarity. No mixed messages. No balancing federalists, autonomists, and independence supporters under one roof. Candidates could openly campaign on independence, and voters would know exactly what they were getting.Alberta already has several registered parties occupying this political territory, including the Independence Party of Alberta, Wildrose Independence Party, and the Republican Party of Alberta. A credible independence party could also pressure the UCP. Politicians become remarkably attentive when votes start walking out the door..But then comes the math. And the math is considerably less sentimental.In 2019, the Alberta Independence Party ran 63 candidates and received 13,531 votes — 0.7% of the provincial vote. The Freedom Conservative Party received another 0.5%.In 2023, the Independence Party received roughly 0.3%, Wildrose Independence received 820 votes, and the Buffalo Party — since renamed the Republican Party — received 106 votes with one candidate. None of these parties won a seat. That doesn’t mean a future independence party could never succeed. Political conditions change. The old Wildrose Party demonstrated how quickly Alberta politics can move when circumstances are right. But history also shows that putting "independence" on the letterhead does not automatically create political power.Then there is vote splitting. Alberta uses first-past-the-post. You do not need 50% to win a riding. You simply need more votes than anyone else.Imagine the NDP gets 40%, the UCP 35%, and an independence party 25%. The UCP and independence candidates collect 60% between them, yet the NDP MLA walks into the Legislature. Repeat that in enough close ridings and a party created to advance independence could instead help determine which party forms government. We do not want to do that again..Then comes the infrastructure. A serious provincial party needs credible candidates, constituency associations, fundraising, compliance, databases, communications, volunteers, and campaign machinery across 87 ridings. That is a considerably bigger job than running a referendum campaign.The other option is to take over the UCP. Stay Free Alberta organizer Mitch Sylvestre, president of the St. Paul Bonnyville Cold Lake UCP constituency association, has publicly argued that independence supporters should join the UCP and influence it through constituency associations, nominations, and policy. I tend to agree with him.The machinery for doing that is real. UCP bylaws call constituency associations the primary organization through which members exercise their rights within the party, while members can vote on changes to party policy and constitutional documents at party meetings. Unlike a new party, the UCP already owns the expensive machinery: constituency associations, elected MLAs, donors, volunteers, campaign workers, and an organization capable of contesting every riding in Alberta.Independence supporters have already begun testing that route.But there are limits. The UCP government's official position remains that Alberta should stay in Canada. Danielle Smith has said her caucus and government support a "strong and sovereign Alberta within a united Canada," and she intends to vote for Alberta to remain. .Buying a membership doesn't mean taking over the party. In Grande Prairie, independence supporter Robin Coward challenged incumbent Nolan Dyck and lost 524 to 162. In Sherwood Park, former Wexit organizer Kathy Flett lost her nomination contest 253 to 136. That tells us something worth remembering. The internal route provides access, not control.There is another complication. Independence is bigger than the UCP. Some Albertans who may eventually consider independence dislike the UCP, Danielle Smith, or conservative politics generally. If independence becomes merely another UCP faction, it risks turning a constitutional question into a partisan one.Strip away the personalities, and the choice is really between purity and leverage. A separate independence party offers clarity, autonomy, and identity. It also means building an electoral machine largely from scratch, overcoming a poor historical record, and dealing with the brutal arithmetic of vote splitting.Working inside the UCP offers access, infrastructure, and influence. It also means accepting the party's rules, winning internal battles, and working within a party whose leadership currently opposes independence.The independence movement has already proved it can organize hundreds of thousands of Albertans and push a once-marginal issue onto the provincial ballot. The next challenge is harder: converting that energy into durable political influence. Another logo will not accomplish that by itself.Alberta independence clearly has a movement. The question now is where that movement can exercise the most political leverage: by building another party outside the gates, or by fighting for influence inside the party already holding the keys.