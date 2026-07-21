MACLEOD: After a successful independence referendum, who governs Alberta?

A “Yes” vote will not cause Alberta’s government to disappear the next morning. The Legislature would not dissolve automatically. Cabinet ministers would not suddenly lose their offices. Public servants, police officers, nurses, teachers, and judges would continue serving Albertans just as they are today. Most importantly, while it is difficult to see how she continues in that office given her stance and rhetoric in favour of remaining, Danielle Smith would remain Premier unless she resigns, loses the confidence of the Legislature, is replaced as UCP leader, or is defeated in a general election. That continuity matters because opponents of independence often portray a “Yes” vote as a leap into administrative chaos. It would be nothing of the sort. A referendum would create a democratic mandate to negotiate independence. It would not, by itself, complete independence or abolish the institutions that currently govern Alberta.A clear vote on a clear question will (hopefully) initiate “good faith” negotiations with the federal government. Actual independence will require constitutional change or a unilateral declaration. The questions involving assets, liabilities, borders, indigenous and treaty rights, minority protections, and the future relationship with Canada would have to be addressed through negotiations. The Alberta Transition Council is preparing for those tasks as you read this.While I personally suggest a maximum limit of 365 days, those negotiations could take time. The federal government will do its absolute best to drag them out. But my point is this: during that period, Alberta would still be a province of Canada, and the existing UCP government would remain responsible for governing..The current UCP administration would therefore become the government charged with carrying out the referendum mandate, at least initially. It would still pass budgets, administer healthcare, operate schools, maintain highways, and enforce provincial law. The machinery of government would continue because continuity is precisely what responsible transition requires.A “Yes” vote would not force Smith to resign. It would, however, confront her with a political decision she could no longer postpone.Smith has repeatedly said she believes Alberta should remain in Canada. When she announced the October 19 referendum process, she said she would personally support remaining in Confederation. If Albertans subsequently delivered a clear mandate for independence, the province would have voted against the Premier’s stated position on the most consequential question in its history. She would then have several choices.The first would be to accept the result and lead the transition. Smith could say that while she campaigned for Canada, her democratic duty was to implement the decision of Albertans. Governments sometimes administer policies they opposed after voters have spoken. There would be nothing constitutionally improper about her remaining Premier and beginning negotiations.Politically, however, that arrangement might be difficult to sustain. Independence negotiations would require a government with the utmost resolve and firmly committed to achieving independence, not merely managing pressure until the movement faded. Every negotiating position would raise questions about whether the premier genuinely intended to carry out the mandate or was looking for a face-saving compromise with Ottawa..Her second option would be to resign. Smith could acknowledge that she was not the right person to lead a project she had opposed and ask the UCP to choose a successor. That would be the morally correct and most ethical choice for her to make. The party could then hold a leadership election, with the winner becoming Premier after demonstrating that he or she could command the confidence of the Legislature.That would preserve institutional continuity while giving the government a leader with a clear mandate to negotiate independence.The third possibility is that the decision would be made for her. UCP members or MLAs could conclude that a pro-Canada premier could not credibly lead a post-referendum government. They could pressure her to resign, initiate a leadership review, or select a new legislative leader. If enough government MLAs withdrew their support, Smith could eventually lose the confidence of the Assembly.None of this would happen automatically. A referendum is not a leadership ballot. But political reality would be hard to escape. A Premier who lost the central question of the referendum campaign would be vulnerable, particularly if the “Yes” side believed she had used the government’s resources and authority to defeat it.An immediate general election would also be possible, though not legally required. A new election could ask Albertans who should conduct the negotiations and design the transition. That might provide the cleanest democratic mandate, but it could also turn the first months after the referendum into a partisan scramble when Alberta desperately needs discipline and continuity..This is where Dennis Kalma’s proposal for a constitutional conference, eloquently explained here, or transition council, becomes important.The conference would not simply declare itself Alberta’s new government. Nor could it lawfully push aside the elected Legislature while Alberta remained within Canada. Its purpose would be to prepare the governing structure of an independent Alberta while the existing provincial government continued handling day-to-day administration and negotiations.Delegates could be selected from Alberta’s regions, indigenous communities, municipalities, political parties, economic sectors, and civil society. Legal experts, constitutional scholars, former judges, business leaders, and representatives of essential public institutions could advise the process. The conference would require broad legitimacy. It could not look like a private gathering of independence activists writing a constitution behind closed doors.Its task would be to answer the practical questions that independence supporters have too often left for another day.Would Alberta remain a constitutional monarchy or become a republic? Would it retain the Westminster parliamentary system or adopt a separately elected executive? What powers would belong to the national government, municipalities, and any new regional bodies? What protections would be entrenched for property rights, freedom of expression, religious liberty, and due process? How would judges be selected? What electoral system would be used? How would treaties and indigenous rights be honoured in the new constitutional order?.The conference would also build on the institutions that Alberta already has in place. A treasury, revenue agency, pension administration, securities regulator, border and customs service, diplomatic corps, and arrangements for defence and monetary policy. Existing Alberta ministries would provide much of the foundation. Independence would not mean rebuilding every public service from nothing. It would mean expanding provincial institutions to assume responsibilities currently exercised by Ottawa.The conference could produce a draft constitution and transition plan for public debate. Albertans could examine it, propose amendments, and ultimately approve or reject it in another referendum. Once ratified, the constitution would establish the rules for the first election in the independent state.That election — not the constitutional conference itself — would create Alberta’s first sovereign government.This distinction is essential. The UCP government would provide continuity during the transition. The constitutional conference would design the permanent institutions that follow it. The people would then elect a new government under the new constitution.Some UCP politicians would undoubtedly seek office in that new country. So would New Democrats, independents, and members of any new political movements. Existing party labels might survive, or they might fracture as the old federalist-versus-separatist divide gave way to new arguments over taxes, services, trade, and the structure of the state.A “Yes” vote would not hand permanent power to Danielle Smith, the UCP, or the independence movement. It would transfer responsibility to Albertans.The day after the referendum, hospitals would remain open, pensions would still be paid, and provincial laws would still apply. But Alberta’s political direction would have changed decisively. The existing UCP government would keep the province functioning while negotiations proceeded. A representative constitutional conference would draft the framework of the new country. Albertans would ratify that framework and elect the government that would operate under it.That is not chaos. It is an orderly democratic transition: from a provincial government created under Canada’s Constitution to a national government created by Albertans themselves.