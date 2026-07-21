Opinion

MACLEOD: After a successful independence referendum, who governs Alberta?

A ‘Yes’ vote will not end the UCP government — it would begin the work of building a new country.
Alberta legislature
Alberta legislatureCourtesy CTF
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